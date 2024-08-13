Laughter Chefs: Fardeen Khan misleads Nia Sharma in making Pad Thai noodles; Akshay Kumar gives hilarious reaction

Laughter Chefs is soaring in popularity with its unlimited entertainment. Recently, several well-known Bollywood stars have appeared on the show. The latest promos have unveiled that Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk will be joining the fun to promote their upcoming movie, Khel Khel Mein.

The promo uploaded on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV gives a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming episode. Nia Sharma asks Fardeen Khan if Pad-Thai noodles are made from rice flour.

The Bollywood actor says, “Ji haan (yes), 2000%.” Next Akshay Kumar asks Sharma what she has used to make the noodles. She immediately replies rice flour as Fardeen Khan himself confirmed. However, Kumar’s reply leaves everyone in splits as he says, “Us bechare khudko nahi pata. (The poor guy doesn’t know.)”

Take a look at the promo here:

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Fardeen Khan ki baaton mein phas gayi Nia. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Thurs-Fri raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Recently, Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with Fardeen Khan from the sets of Laughter Chefs. She shared how the actor is her forever crush and she continues to be charmed by him.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and others. The drama film is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024.

Besides Akshay Kumar, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Dharmendra also appeared on the show in recent times. The cooking comedy show is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Owing to its popularity, the show got an extension and will be on air till September.

Top entertainers from the television industry – Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are a part of the show’s contestant lineup. They are partnered with each other and are given stars based on their performance.

