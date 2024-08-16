Laughter Chefs PROMO: Sudesh Lehri takes THIS drastic step to stop Nia Sharma from tying him rakhi

Laughter Chefs is currently one of the top-ranked shows on television. The show hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh blends the perfect comic timings with the cooking skills of the contestants. Ahead of the upcoming festival, Rakshabandhan, the show will have a Rakshabandhan theme in one of the recent episodes. Now, the latest promo shows how Sudesh Lehri will try to save himself from getting bro-zoned by Nia Sharma.

Colors TV, the channel where Laughter Chefs airs, uploaded a new promo which shows a hilarious glimpse from one of the recent episodes. In the clip, Sudesh Lehri is seen entering the stage with four security guards. Bharti Singh questions him and he gives a hilarious reply, “Taa ki mere ijazat ke beena koi mujhe chhu na paye. (So that nobody can touch me without my permission.)”

Watch the Laughter Chefs promo here:

He also adds, “Aur naa hi mujhe koi rakhi bandh paye, (Also, nobody should be able to tie me a rakhi.)” What unfolds next on the stage is a hilarious act. Nia Sharma shows a rakhi and Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni ask him to tie it to Sudesh Lehri. The latter tries to escape and run on the stage while others try to catch him.

For the unversed, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma are partners on the cooking show. To entertain the viewers, the former is often seen flirting with the actress, while the latter has expressed that she is annoyed at him. It would be fun to see if Nia would be successful in tying a rakhi to Sudesh Lehri.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Laughter Chefs, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are the contestants who stir up comedy while cooking. Owing to its popularity, the show got an extension and will be on air till September.

Laughter Chefs airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM.

ALSO READ: Sudesh Lehri makes THIS unexpected request from Bharti Singh as the latter ties him rakhi on Laughter Chefs sets