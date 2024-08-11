Bigg Boss 15's Rahul Vaidya is CONFIDENT about Vinesh Phogat getting a silver medal: 'I give it in writing that...'

Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat grabbed eyeballs with her stellar performance in Paris Olympics 2024. While everyone was excited about her finale performance, the nation received a shock about the wrestler being disqualified for being overweight in the 50kg wrestling category.

As Phogat registered a plea in CAS (Court of Arbitration of Sports) for considering her to be awarded a joint-silver medal, Bigg Boss 15's Rahul Vaidya mentioned that he is confident that Phogat will get a positive response to her plea.

Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter (now X) and wrote, "It’s 8.30 pm now & I give it in writing that Vinesh Phogat will be given the silver medal in 1 hour. Take a screenshot for proof! Congratulations to her and all of us in advance! Jai Hind"

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's tweet for Paris Olympics 2024's Vinesh Phogat here:

For the uninitiated, Vinesh Phogat won the semi-final of the Paris Olympics 2024. However, a night before the finale, she was found overweight and was disqualified. Phogat tried hard to lose weight and didn't eat her food to lose weight. She also cut her hair short in the quest to lose the extra grams of weight.

She was completely disheartened with the disqualification and also announced her retirement. Phogat has been getting a lot of support from the people of India.

As Vinesh Phogat filed a plea in CAS, the final verdict of the same is said to be out on August 13, 2024. The wrestler claimed that she was found overweight after the semi-finale and would have anyway gotten a silver medal thus, she requested a joint silver medal.

The final verdict was supposed to be out on August 11, 2024's evening, however, the same has been delayed further to August 13.

