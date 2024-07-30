Laughter Chefs: Dr Aniruddhacharya Ji to appear as special guest; audiences to get unlimited dose of entertainment

Laughter Chefs is all about unlimited fun and entertainment. With numerous celebrities being a part of it as contestants, the cooking reality show promises to keep audiences engaged in the upcoming episodes as well. In the next episode, audiences can expect more laughter as the Internet's popular Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji will be seen in Laughter Chefs.

Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji to appear on Laughter Chefs:

Internet sensation Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji is set to join the celeb contestants in the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs. On Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji's Instagram handle, it is seen how he received a warm welcome from the paparazzi on the set of the show. The caption of this post read, "मुंबई में हुआ भयंकर स्वागत गुरुजी का"

Watch Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji's video here-

Apart from Dr. Aniruddhacharya Ji, audiences will also see Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on Laughter Chefs joining the team.

Concept, Premiere date, original team, new time of Laughter Chefs:

Laughter Chefs is a cooking reality show where celebrities try their hands and cook dishes assigned by head Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. However, it's the process and the camaraderie during this cooking session which makes each and every episode worth watching.

Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs features Bharti Singh as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge. The celebrity participants on the show include Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Advertisement

Laughter Chefs, which leaves the audiences in splits every weekend, has a new time slot. The popular reality show featuring numerous celebrities will now air every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV from August 1, 2024.

So far, legendary actor Dharmendra Deol and social media personalities like Orry, Dhinchak Pooja and a few others have appeared on the show as special guests. Along with them, a few Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants were also seen on Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek asks Dharmendra to take revenge on Chef Harpal Singh; WATCH to know