Sudesh Lehri makes THIS unexpected request from Bharti Singh as the latter ties him rakhi on Laughter Chefs sets

Bharti Singh knows how to entertain, and there’s never a dull moment whether she is hosting or making vlogs. She often shares behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Laughter Chefs in her daily vlogs. Now, in her recent vlog, she shared that they celebrated Rakshabandhan on the show's sets. She tied Sudesh Lehri a rakhi, and the comedian made a hilarious request to Singh in return.

The video shows Sudesh Lehri showing the rakhi on his wrist and coming close to Bharti Singh as he says, “Aaj Bharti ne mujhe rakhi bandhi hain. Mein sirf itna kehna chahta hoon, koi musibbat aaye toh tum meri raksha karna. Mein ladne se darrta hoon. (Today, Bharti tied a rakhi on me. I just want to say if any trouble comes, you protect me. I'm afraid of fighting).”

Bharti Singh initially gives him a weird look and then laughs it off. The host of Laughter Chefs also shows in her vlog that the Celebrity Chef, Harpal Singh Sokhi, who is the judge of the show, also brought a special dish for them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

At the beginning of the vlog, she also says that Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, and others have also gifted her gifts on the special occasion, and she asks Sudesh Lehri about what he is planning to gift her. To this, the latter says, “Mein tumko ashirvad dunga beta, sada khush raho, hamesha anchoring karte raho aur kabhi kabhi mereko bhi sath liya karo. (I will bless you, my child. Stay happy always, keep anchoring, and sometimes take me along with you as well.)”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Laughter Chefs, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are the contestants who stir up comedy while cooking. Owing to its popularity, the show got an extension and will be on air till September.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh wants her friends to surprise her like THIS at midnight and we all can relate