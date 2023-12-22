EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh opines on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal; 'was filled with anger, frustration and disappointment'

Reem Shaikh has many popular shows to her credit and she's doing pretty well for herself. Pinkvilla got in touch with the talented actress to know how her year 2023 passed by. The actress shared that the year was quite a roller-coaster ride after she took up Colors' show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which was trolled heavily for being a ditto copy of the popular The Vampire Diaries.

In the interview, Reem reflected on the heavy trolling and the after-effects of the same.

Reem Shaikh calls Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal a difficult show to pull up

The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress said, "Honestly, 2023 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal happened and I guess everyone knows that the show itself was a roller coaster ride with last-minute script changes, trolling, and whatnot. The trolling was endless and I feel it still gets trolled. I took it very seriously. "

She added, "The trolling did affect and bother me as I was being criticized for something that I had not written, that was not my concept, it wasn't written or directed by me; I was just paid to do what the creators were making."

Have a look at Reem Shaikh's picture from the sets of her upcoming project

Reem Shaikh calls Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal a learning experience

Reem Shaikh added, "It was a learning experience. I feel that those seven months made me the strongest version of myself that I've ever been. For someone like me, when I get on to a project, I do it with all my passion. I'm still young and I still have that jazba of doing things with all my heart and then I get trolled for something that's not even in my hands. At times, I can't wear the costume that I want to wear because I don't get to decide that. Because, of course, I am not Deepika Padukone to get the final call on how things are going to function. Still, I was the one who was trolled endlessly.

She added, "Those six to seven months were pretty heavy; the entire show was quite heavy. It was not a smooth journey. It was a hectic one. It was filled with emotions, anger, disappointment, and whatnot. However, it made me stronger."

Reem Shaikh on dealing with setbacks

Reem revealed being anxious because of the heavy trolling and shared her mantra of dealing with the same. She mentioned that whenever it takes a toll on her, she takes the spiritual route. She stated that God has been kind to her and she believes in the phrase 'Har Kisi Ka Time Aata Hai'.

Reem Shaikh on being unfairly treated on sets as compared to other leads

In a recent chat with Pinvilla, Reem spoke at length about being unfairly treated on the sets of her show, wherein several privileges would be given to other lead actors except her, as she's young. She mentioned people taking her for granted because she's comparatively young.

The actress mentioned things like the single-door vanity given to other actors and better brands of bottles being provided to them, among others. She revealed that she strives to be respected in the industry even after spending more than fifteen years.

The actress wishes she would soon have beautiful stories to share.

