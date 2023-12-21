EXCLUSIVE: Reem Shaikh felt anxious with unfair treatment on sets: 'Didn't feel respected'

Reem Shaikh needs no introduction. The actress has charmed the audience with her cuteness and innocence since childhood. She started as a child artist and featured in many shows like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

The actress played the first lead role in the TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani and since then there's been no looking back for her. Shaikh has been one of the very few actresses to bag massive projects one after another.

However, Reem's journey hasn't been full of roses. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress spoke at length about her limitations and hardships.

Reem Shaikh on the struggle to get respect

In a candid chat, Reem Shaikh revealed, "Even after working for around fifteen years in the industry, I still strive to get the same respect as other leads of a show who're older than me. I feel that's unfair, I'm also a lead of the show and the team should treat me with the same respect on the sets. But many times, because I'm young people take me for granted."

She added, "I have been working since the age of six and if you see, I have the almost same number of years of experience as compared to other senior actors (in age). Even after working for many popular shows, I still fight to get a little respect. I am not saying that I'm your only lead, but at least I'm one of the faces of the show, a little respect is what I'm demanding. I didn't feel respected. This leaves me stressed and demotivated."

Reem Shaikh reflects on being unfairly treated as compared to other leads

Reflecting on the unfair treatment on the sets of her shows, Reem mentioned that the pay scale differs considerably. She said, "Higher pay to other actors is one of the factors where I feel I was unfairly treated."

She added, "At times, the higher authorities of production houses visit the sets and meet other actors and leave. They don't feel important to meet me and take my opinions and feedback into consideration, just because I'm young. They should've felt, 'Yeh toh bachi hai, isse kya puchna'. (She is a child, what's the point of asking her?)

She said, "Another form of unfair treatment is not giving me a single-door vanity van. If you are giving the same provisions to other leads, why not to me? I think I've worked enough and proved my mettle to deserve these things."

"The biased behavior can also be spotted in the small thing. Like giving better brands of water bottles to other actors. I mean, we are in the industry and the times when people are wanting to save even 10 rupees by doing such tactics."

Reem Shaikh on older actors getting the credit

Reem mentioned that even if she gives her hundred percent and does extremely hard work for any project, the older actor (with less experience) gets the credit. She said, "People feel that she's young, she must've been guided by the Director or she was helped by others to deliver certain scenes, not crediting me for my sheer hard work."

Reem Shaikh on dealing with anxiety and dull days

The Tujhse Hai Raabta actress added, "I do get anxious and feel demotivated with these practices. I immerse myself in spirituality to overcome this. I have a firm belief that this will stop and I'll have better stories to tell soon (Smiles). God has been very kind to me throughout my journey and as they say 'Har Kisi Ka Time Aata Hai', I'll wait for all of this to pass."

Reem Shaikh is all set to be a part of an upcoming web series alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

