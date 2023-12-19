EXCLUSIVE Reem Shaikh on unfollowing Zain Imam from social media: 'We fight like kids'

Reem Shaikh has truly established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment world. With outstanding performances in various projects and nurturing strong bonds with her loved ones, the actress has admirably balanced her personal and professional life.

Pinkvilla recently noticed that BFFs Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam unfollowed each other on Instagram. We contacted Reem and asked her about the same and the actress gave a beautiful response which only goes to prove her maturity.

Reem Shaikh opens up on unfollowing Zain Imam

The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress said, "Zain and I are really good friends. People know that I'm a teenager, but what they don't know is that Zain is also a teenager mentally (laughs). We have fights and one way of removing our anger is through social media. Now that almost everything we do is connected to social media, expressing anger is also one of the things."

Reem Shaikh added, "We fight like kids and to express my anger and to make sure that the other person knows that I'm angry, I've unfollowed him. It's not a big deal. There's no bad blood between the two of us."

Have a look at Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam's entertaining reel

Reem further added, "I'm sure when we meet somewhere and look at each other, we will smile and call all of this silly. I'm sure it's temprorary and nothing major."

Reem Shaikh on friendship with Zain Imam

Reem Shaikh opened up on her bond with Zain Imam and said, "When we were working together, we didn't bond very well. It is our love for food that helped us bond brilliantly. We both discovered that we are foodies and that's how we bonded. Zain is a very good friend. He doesn't have many friends which goes to prove what kind of a friend he is to the ones close to him."

Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam worked together on Colors' show Fanna: Ishq Mein Marjaawan wherein Zain played the character of an obsessive lover.

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh is all set to feature in a web series alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

