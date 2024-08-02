Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni and Arjun Bijlani give hilarious twist to ‘Tauba Tauba’ trend

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment recently got a new time slot for its record-breaking TRPs as a comedy cooking show. Audiences, critics, and celebrities have all praised the show.

Recently, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, and Arjun Bijlani shared a funny video on their social media pages in which they tried to dance to the Tauba Tauba song but added an unexpected twist to the hook step.

While Karan Aujla’s song Tauba Tauba took over the entire nation for the last month, Laughter Chefs’ stars also jumped into the trend. Recently, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, and Aly Goni shared a funny video from the show's sets, where they added an unexpectedly humorous twist to the song's hook step.

In the video, it is seen that the three of them are standing in the frame, and as the song starts, they take their position to do the famous footwork of the hook step, and right at the moment the lyrics begin, three of them took the position and went off the frame towards their right direction.

It was quite hilarious because the way they were standing inside the frame almost seemed as if they were prepared to dance to the song; however, they just left the frame.

Have a look at the funny video:

Fans' reaction to the hilarious video

The comment section shows that even for their fans, it was quite an unexpected move. A few of the fans even pointed out that for Arjun Bijlani, it might have been a little difficult to do the steps as he seemed a little clueless in the video. One of the fans using emojis pointed out the difference between the starting and ending of the video.

Checkout fans' reaction:

Laughter Chefs beats all the other shows on television

Since its first episode, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been loved by audiences. The show started as a comedy cooking show, with some of the most loved and renowned television celebrities as part of the cast. Eventually, it broke all the TRP records by beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mangal Lakshmi, Parineeti, and Mera Balam Thaanedar.

