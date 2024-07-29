Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recalls her supernatural encounter in Miami; says she felt negative vibes around her

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, on her US tour, had a spooky experience when she was staying in Miami. She felt a ghostly presence and negative energy in her room. The actress captured some precious moments from her Miami adventures, including moments with her brother Shehbaz and family, in a YouTube vlog.

The vlog features Shehnaaz Gill exploring a makeup store and enjoying carrot juice at a restaurant. During a walk, she asked her cousin to recount the previous night’s events. Her cousin replied, "There was a ghost in the room."

Shehnaaz Gill recalls a ghostly encounter in hotel room

Shehnaaz explained that they encountered negative energy in their room and promised her cousin would provide more details and also reveal Shehbaz's reaction. Her cousin recounted that, after going to bed in the early morning, they were suddenly awakened by strange noises.

Shehnaaz noted that Shehbaz was so terrified he wouldn't enter the room alone, expressing, "How can I protect you if I’m not safe?" The vlog then moved on to show Shehnaaz enjoying time at the beach and interacting with fans.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is preparing for her new project, Sab First Class, which stars Varun Sharma and is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film is set to be a full-fledged family entertainer.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post:

Shehnaaz Gill shares candid family moments from US adventures

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures featuring herself in various candid moments with her loved ones, showcasing the joy and warmth of family connections.

From shared meals to exploring the scenic beauty of the US, Shehnaaz's posts offered fans a glimpse into her personal life and underscored her emphasis on family time. Her beaming smile in each photo reflected the happiness these moments brought to her.

Beyond her Instagram stories, Shehnaaz has shared highlights of her US adventures, from stunning landscapes and iconic landmarks to the vibrant culture. Her stories vividly capture her travel experiences.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post:

Additionally, she has announced her eagerly awaited live show in the United States. Fans around the world are excited for her performance, especially with her recent update from Times Square, New York, boosting the anticipation.

About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz began her career in the glamor industry as a model, first appearing in the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. She entered Punjabi cinema in 2017 with the film Sat Shri Akaal England. Her career took a significant turn in 2019 when she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan.

Finishing third on the show, Shehnaaz gained widespread popularity, while Sidharth Shukla, the late actor, won the season. Shehnaaz has since displayed her acting skills in films such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You for Coming.

