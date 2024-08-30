Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya shares his excitement about Ganesh Chaturthi in a delightfully vibrant outfit; 'Bappa ki vajah se...'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has become one of the most beloved reality shows on television, winning over viewers with its unique blend of cooking and entertainment. Recently, Rahul Vaidya, a talented singer, was spotted on set where he expressed his excitement and gratitude for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame was seen posing for the media and engaging in a lively conversation about the upcoming festival. Rahul expressed his joy, saying, “Bhai bahut khush hai ganpati bappa aane wale hai abhi hafte bhar mein aa jaenge. 7 taarik ko mere ghar aa jaenge, humesha ki tarah hote hai 5 din ke. (everyone is very happy. Ganpati Bappa is coming; he will arrive in a week. On the 7th, he will come to our home, and as always, he will stay for 5 days.)”

He continued, “Iss baar aur dhoom dhaam se manayenge kyuki bappa ki vajah se hi mere ghar par beti aai hai or beti ki vajah se bahut acche din aaye hai, acha bhagya aaya hai. I can’t wait! Ganpati Bappa jaldi se aaye or humare ghar par aaye.”

“(This time we will celebrate with even more pomp and show because, thanks to Bappa, a daughter has come to our home, and due to her, we have seen many good days and good fortune. I can’t wait! Ganpati Bappa, come quickly and visit our home.)”

Rahul Vaidya looked dashing in a multi-color abstract printed spread collar oversized shirt paired with orange pants.

The cooking-based reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, has entertained audiences. The show features seven duos competing against each other in a lively cooking battle, keeping viewers thoroughly entertained.

The show features celebrity duos including Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Reem Sheikh and Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

