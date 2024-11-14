Love Hande Ercel? Here are her 5 unmissable Turkish dramas that are worth watching; Bambaska Biri to Sen Cal Kapimi

Hande Ercel needs no introduction! Only a few famous actors achieve success on a monumental level and Hande is one of them. Her journey in the Turkish industry garnered attention from various countries. Due to her amazing acting prowess, good looks, and unfiltered personality, Hande has a huge fan following on social media. From rom-coms to suspense thrillers, Hande boasts an impressive career that helped her capture the attention of the global audience.

If you're also her fan and love this talented diva, Pinkvilla brings you a list of her best 5 shows that will make you fall in love with her even more.

1. Gunesin Kizlari

English Title: Sunshine Girls

Gunesin Kizlari is an intriguing family tale revolving around the lives of Gunes and her three daughters. Gunes is a 35-year-old woman who is a mother to twin 17-year-old daughters Nazli and Selin. The third younger daughter is 15 years old. Gunes is a literature teacher whose husband disappears. She then meets Haluk Mertoglu and falls in love with him.

Gunes marries him and moves to Haluk's mansion in Istanbul with her three daughters. That's when the story unfolds. Haluk harbors some deep and dark secrets that the family begins uncovering soon after the marriage.

Led by Sadullah Celen, Gunesin Kizlari stars a stellar star cast - Emre Kinay, Hande Ercel, Evrim Alasya, Tolga Saritas, and Burcu Ozberk in pivotal roles. Due to her amazing acting prowess in the show, Hande became a household name and received two accolades. Her talent was recognized and loved. Gunesin Kizlari aired from 2015 to 2016.

2. Ask Laftan Anlamaz

English Title: Love Doesn't Understand Words

A rom-com that you will fall in love with! An absolute entertainer featuring the gorgeous Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz in lead roles. This Turkish drama is among those few shows that gained recognition immediately after its release worldwide. Ask Laftan Anlamaz's fresh storyline perfectly portrays the love tale. Hande and Burak's undeniable chemistry made them the most loved on-screen couple.

The storyline of Ask Laftan Anlamaz revolves around Hayat, who is a girl willing to get a job to escape a marriage and strict parents. Meanwhile, Murat is a successful businessman who eventually ends up being Hayat's boss at his company. While initially, both clash over minor issues, soon they fall head over heels in love with each other.

Hande's portrayal of Hayat resonated with her fans due to which she became a fans' favorite star. Ask Laftan Anlamaz is directed by Burak Sagyasar and Muge Ugurlar. The drama aired from 2016 to 2017. Its amazing storyline grabbed the attention of audiences worldwide towards Turkish dramas.

3. Siyah Inci

English Title: Black Pearl

Siyah Inci, starring Hande Ercel essaying Hazal, Tolgahan Sayisman portraying Kenan, and Berk Hakman as Vural, is among the most loved Turkish dramas across the world. If you wish to watch a tale of a love triangle, this will be perfect to binge-watch. The story of Siyah Inci revolves around a forced marriage and rivalry.

In Siyah Inci, it is seen how Hazal is forced to marry Vural, a businessman because she reminds him of his first wife, who passed away a few years ago. Hazal is in love with Kenan and plans to marry him. However, Kanan plans to take revenge on Hazal as he believes she married Vural for his power and money. This intriguing drama will keep you engaged and promises to entertain.

Hande's impressive acting mettle in this Turkish drama is unmissable. The show aired from 2017 to 2018. The actress left a long-lasting impression with her performance in this one.

4. Sen Cal Kapimi

English Title: Love Is in the Air

Sen Cal Kapimi is a gripping Turkish drama that features Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Hande and Kerem's on-screen chemistry in this show won the hearts of audiences worldwide. For their amazing acting mettle in the show, Hande and Kerem received three accolades for their performance.

In Sen Cal Kapimi, Hande's character as Eda is one of her most loved characters. Eda dreams of becoming a successful architect and lives with her aunt after her parents' demise. Her fate collides with Serkan Bolat. Due to certain circumstances, Eda and Serkan are forced to pretend to be fiances. However, destiny had other plans for them as both fell in love with them. Sen Cal Kapimi aired from 2020 to 2021.

5. Bambaska Biri

English Title: Another Love

It's always magic when Burak Deniz and Hande Ercel come together on screens. Their undeniable chemistry in this hit Turkish mystery show swooned the hearts of fans globally. After 2016, Burak and Hande collaborated for Bambaska Biri and made viewers fall in love with them with their acting mettle. Hande, who is among the top-rated and bankable Turkish actresses, garnered massive appreciation for her portrayal.

The story of Bambaska Biri begins with the gruesome murder of Hamdi Atilbay in the forest. Due to this, Leyla Gediz and Kenan Ozturk's paths cross. While Leyla wants to leave her complicated past behind, Kenan is an ambitious journalist who is also famous. It is interesting to see how destiny plays its part and brings them closer. Bambaska Biri aired from 2023 to 2024.

Hande Ercel's show is indeed a treat to her fans and for new viewers as well. Apart from the above-mentioned dramas, Hande has also done several other shows and was applauded for her performance.

