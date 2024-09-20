As global audiences increasingly explore international content, Turkish dramas are making waves, thanks to the rise of OTT platforms. While Korean dramas and Pakistani serials have long held the spotlight, Turkish shows are steadily gaining popularity.

Turkish dramas first captured global attention with the 2006 release of 1001 Nights. Since then, titles like Diriliş: Ertuğrul and As the Crow Flies have earned acclaim for their storytelling and exploration of socio-political issues. From beloved rom-coms to lesser-known thrillers, here’s a roundup of the best Turkish shows to watch.

7 Turkish shows that are perfect for a refreshing binge break



1. Another Self

This series follows three friends who travel to Ayvalık, a seaside town, as one seeks an alternative cancer treatment. During their stay, they embark on a journey, confronting deep-seated trauma tied to their families’ histories. Another Self sheds light on the generational trauma and forced migration that have shaped modern Turkey, delivering a compelling narrative over eight episodes.

2. Kucuk Aga (Little Lord)

Little Lord, or Little Master Mehmetcan Acar (Emir Berke Zincidi), is a child troubled by his parents' impending divorce. His grandfather (Zeki Alasya), a traditional landlord, adores him, and the townsfolk affectionately call him Küçük Ağa (Little Master).

Mehmetcan's mother is a doctor, while his father runs an advertising agency, but their relationship is fraught with conflict. Heartbroken, Mehmetcan resorts to playful pranks and mischief to reunite his parents and make them understand his feelings.

3. As The Crow Flies

Set in a high-stakes, fast-paced newsroom, this gripping series follows Asli's journey as she strives to ascend the professional ladder. Exploring the clash between the struggling lower class, represented by Asli, and the elite high society, As The Crow Flies illustrates the shifting business industry and the lengths people will go to reach the top.

4. Erkenci Kus (Daydreamer)

Sanem, an aspiring writer dreaming of life in the Galápagos Islands, faces a tough choice: enter an arranged marriage with her neighbor Muzaffer or leave her family's grocery store for a stable job. She takes an office position in advertising, only to find herself falling for her boss. A light-hearted and humorous love story unfolds amid family rivalries, awkward kisses, and mistaken identities.

5. Ethos

Set in Istanbul, this mini-drama follows Meryem, a part-time cleaner from a conservative background who often faints. Her life takes a turn when she meets Peri, an affluent, secular psychiatrist. Ethos weaves together a diverse cast, including Sinan, the man Meryem develops a crush on while cleaning his house, and a Turkish actress Peri befriends in yoga class. The series offers a glimpse into modern-day Turkey, connecting various characters in surprising ways.

6. Atiye (The Gift)

Based on Şengül Boybaş’s novel Dünyanın Uyanışı, this fantasy drama follows Atiye, a young artist captivated by a mysterious symbol since childhood. Her life changes dramatically when an archaeologist discovers the ancient symbol buried underground. Starring Beren Saat from Fatmagül, the series features a gripping storyline paired with stunning visuals.

7. Medcezir

Inspired by the American series The O.C., Medcezir is a teen drama revolving around Yaman Koper, a young man from a poor background striving to transform his life. After Yaman and his brother Kenan are jailed for car theft, lawyer Selim steps in to help, offering Yaman a fresh start.

So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in these captivating Turkish dramas filled with love, excitement, and unexpected twists!

