Mannara Chopra's cheeky birthday wish to her 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra screams sister goals; shares UNSEEN PICS

Mannara Chopra is a popular name in the showbiz industry. She shares a close and sweet bond with her cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a name par excellence. Since the Dostana actor is celebrating her birthday today (July 18), the Bigg Boss 17 fame took to her Instagram to wish her on the momentous occasion. Mannara shared a series of unseen pictures with Priyanka, and the birthday wish is all things cheeky.

Mannara Chopra drops a birthday wish for cousin Priyanka Chopra

Only recently, Mannara Chopra posted several pictures with Priyanka Chopra to wish the Baywatch actor on her birthday. From cute pout to candid pictures from events, the post surely reflects Mannara's sincere love for the 'Desi Girl.' The frames also feature Priyanka's mother, Mannara's mom, and Nick Jonas. Extending warm wishes, the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant said, "Happy birthday to my darling sister! A sister is a blessing from God."

She added, "Happy birthday, Mimi Didi! Mom always says you’re her first daughter, and we feel the same. Your love and support in Mitali’s and my life mean the world to us. Thanks for always teaching us that family is everything. Cheers to all our wonderful memories, beautiful trips, and many more to come!"

"I can fly high because I know if I ever fall or make a mistake, you’ll be there to catch me. Cheers to the #Vibe of our fabulous #Desigirl! @priyankachopra," Mannara concluded.

Have a look at her post here:

Fans shower love on Mannara and Priyanka Chopra

After Mannara treated her digital family with the unseen pictures, fans could not stop but drop lovely comments. One of her admirers penned, "Happy Birthday @priyankachopra u are a wonderful human and very kind to everyone proud of you @memannara and proud of you manaruuuuu." Another comment read, "Beautiful sisterhood bond.. evil eyes off"

More about Mannara Chopra's work in the television industry

Manara Chopra was one of the full-fledged contestants of Bigg Boss 17 and ended up the second runner-up of the show. After this controversial reality show wrapped itself up, she did a music video with Abhishek Kumar, titled Saanware

