WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra looks chic in black-red ensemble but her BB logo earrings command attention

Mannara Chopra is popular for her stint in Bigg Boss 17. After coming out of the controversial house, the actress has been busy reshaping her career. From music videos to other ventures, she is running busy these days.

Meanwhile, Mannara was spotted in the city in a chic look, reacting to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was her earrings, which resembled the logo of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra turns heads in BB special earrings

Shutterbugs captured the Zid actress donning a stunning black top featuring a plunging neckline. It added a sensual touch to her overall look. Keeping her edgy and chic style to the point, Mannara Chopra opted for a black pleated mini skirt, flaunting her toned legs. The dramatic factor was so on-point with the red blazer that she wore. Mannara exuded boss-lady vibes, but the chic factor dominated!

Speaking of her accessories, the Bigg Boss 17 fame did not wear heavy jewelry but rather opted for a minimalistic route. She wore a watch to enhance her classy avatar. But it was her earrings that had us hooked! It featured the BB logo designs. It is a total work of art, and we loved the mesmerizing and modern pick.

Have a look at the video here:

Mannara Chopra's advice to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Advertisement

While talking to the paparazzi, Mannara said, "I don't know much about Bigg Boss because I was not in the country. I think it is a platform that can either make your career or destroy it. So, play in a dignified manner and just have the best of the time."

More about Mannara Chopra

During her stint in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17, the actress made headlines owing to her equation with Munawar Faruqui. She was also seen engaged in an argument with Ankita Lokhande. However, after the show, Chopra was seen sharing a cordial bond with the Pavitra Rishta fame. She recently appeared in a music video opposite Abhishek Kumar.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Mannara Chopra shares opinion on Armaan Malik- Vishal Pandey controversy; 'Woh ek platform hai jo...'