Mannara Chopra parties with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, celebrating brother Siddharth's birthday; INSIDE PICS

Mannara Chopra shares a heartwarming bond with her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and often talks about their relationship on public platforms. The Desi Girl is back in Mumbai with her husband, Nick Jonas, to attend the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 fame and her family gathered to celebrate PeeCee’s brother, Siddharth Chopra's birthday.

The Zid fame took to her social media and shared pictures from the bash, giving a glimpse of her fun time with Priyanka and Nick. The photos are surely radiating perfect ‘fam jam’ vibes.

Mannara Chopra poses with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram story, Mannara shared a series of pictures from Siddharth Chopra's birthday party. The snapshots show her wearing a black mini-skirt and a grey shimmery full-sleeved top. Extending warm birthday wishes to her cousin brother, Mannara wrote, “Happy birthday, Gucci. Me and Mitali love you, Bhai.”

She also expressed, “Forever grateful to have a brother like you. But now, you need to stop troubling Mitali and me with all the tickles.”

In other pictures, we can spot Mannara sharing smiles with the Baywatch actress and Nick Jonas. The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant also posted a snapshot of the entire family coming together to celebrate Siddharth's birthday.

Have a look at the pictures here:

About Mannara Chopra's work in the industry

Mannara started her acting career at a young age with the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai in 2014. In the same year, she ventured into Bollywood and debuted with the film Zid. While Mannara might not have received significant popularity in the Hindi film industry, her career flourished down South. The actress went on to appear in various films, including Thikka (2016), Rogue (2017), and Sita (2019).

She garnered huge attention owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara often hit the headlines due to her equation with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. After coming out of the show, she appeared in a music video opposite Abhishek Kumar.

