Masterchef India 8 EXCLUSIVE: Special guest Marco Pierre White says, 'I leave India feeling guilty'

Three-time Michelin Star awardee, Chef Marco Pierre White will be gracing Masterchef India's kitchen as a special guest. The renowned personality in the cooking world, Pierre will be seen judging the special episode along with the Chef-judges on the show Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Pooja Dhingra

Pinkvilla had an opportunity to get into a fun conversation with the judges of the show including special guest Chef Marco Pierre and in a fun conversation, Pierre spoke about his liking towards Indian cuisine and his visits to India.

Chef Marco Pierre on visiting India

Pierre said, "This is my fifth or sixth time in India, and every time I visited here, I left feeling guilty because India always gave me more than I could return to the country, making me feel a little guilty."

Talking about Indian cuisine, In England, we have a lot of Indian restaurants, therefore from a very young age, I've eaten Indian cuisine. I'm a big fan of Indian cuisine and we love it in England too.

When asked about what he likes the most about Indian cuisines, he added, "I like the way they build flavors, there are different layers and uses of spice. because in my opinion, no country in the world uses spice like the Indian chefs."

Overnight cooking challenge in Masterchef India

Recently, the show had an interesting challenge for all the budding chefs on the show. The challenge has been the first in the history of the show. It included contestants fermenting ingredients overnight without knowing the result until the next morning. The next day, they were supposed to formulate a dish from the fermented ingredients.

About Masterchef India 8

Masterchef India is a cooking-based show. The show has been adapted by the International concept. This is the show's eighth season. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar rejoined the same as judges. This season of the show streams on Sony- LIV at 8 pm. The tagline of the show is 'Every plate has a story'.

