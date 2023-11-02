MasterChef India EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna explain why cooks are called ‘maharaja’

MasterChef India season 8 has returned to television screens once again. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, master chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra, along with guest judge Marco Pierre White, shared their knowledge and interesting insights.

Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khan explain the derivation of the term Maharaja

We have all grown up hearing that in India, cooks are often referred to as Maharajas. On being asked how this term came into use, Ranveer Brar explained, “He is the king of the house. The person who cooks, traditionally according to Vedas, is the king of the house.”

He continued, “The word rasoi comes from rasavati, home of the rasas, and the king of the rasas is called the maharaja. So he is supposed to be the one responsible for the family’s samridhi, and prosperity. The prosperity starts in the Indian kitchen. He is called the maharaja because he is responsible for the family’s prosperity.”

Chef Vikas Khanna quipped in, “My grandmother used to say they are called the Maharaja because they are the healers. Because the kitchen is actually the equation of the medicine.”

MasterChef India has gained immense popularity over the years. It has given a platform to many talented individuals to live their dreams and showcase their culinary mastery on national television.

The current season, MasterChef India Season 8 aired on the 16th of October. It streams online only on SonyLIV at 8 p.m. With the tagline ‘Every plate tells a story’, the contestants of this season will present dishes with unique stories behind them.

Celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar returned to the judges panel. Vikas Khanna is an award-winning Michelin-starred chef and restaureur. He has worked with some of the most famous chefs in the world, including Gordon Ramsay, Eric Ripert, Bobby Flay and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

While chef Garima Arora was part of the judges panel in MasterChef India 7, this season she was replaced by Pooja Dhingra, a pastry chef who opened India's first macaron store.

