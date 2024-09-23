Meet actor who debuted with Ram Gopal Varma’s film, was face of a popular crime show on TV and was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

There are many actors who shift to the silver screen after working in the film industry. In today’s meet the actor segment, we have an actor who went on to work in television before cementing his place in the Bollywood industry. He made his debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s movie and established himself as a reliable actor with following projects and went on to work in television. To give you a hint, he was seen in the recently released IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Can you guess yet?

We are talking about Sushant Singh, a face and name most synonymous with the crime show Savdhaan India, which he hosted. Aired on Star Bharat, the show portrayed dramatized version of real-life crime incidents in the country. Apart from this, he has also starred in many television shows as a host.

Check out Sushant Singh's recent social media post here:

Besides being an entertaining host, he starred in numerous serials, namely, Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Virrudh, Dhadkan, etc.

Talking about Sushant Singh’s Bollywood career, he made his debut in 1998 with Ram Gopal Varma's Satya. It was Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle that shone the spotlight on him with his role as a villain. Then, he established himself with hit films like Josh, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Jungle, Lakshya, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, to name a few. Throughout his career, he went on to appear in successful period dramas, like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He has spent more than a decade in the industry and most recently, he was seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it stars an ensemble cast led by Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy. The six-episode series features Singh as the Commando head and also a number of other prominent television actors - Rajiv Thakur, Kanwaljit Singh, Pooja Gor, and Aditya Srivastava, among others.

