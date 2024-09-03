IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack - 6 TV actors who add more intensity to Anubhav Sinha’s gripping limited series; Rajiv Thakur to Additi Gupta

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is one of the newest additions to Netflix. The series hit the headlines after sparking controversy and has been under scrutiny for the last few days.

Starring Vijay Varma, Naseerudin Shah, and other prominent actors from the Bollywood industry, the Anubhav Sinha directorial promises an engaging storyline. But did you notice the television actors adding more depth to the story in this series?

From Pooja Gor to Aditya Srivastava, let us look at 5 TV stars who have played pivotal roles in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

1. Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv Thakur is a well-known name in the television fraternity. In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Rajiv plays one of the hijackers, who is addressed with a code name, Chief. Watching him play a dreaded terrorist seems fresh, and his transition from a comedian to a hijacker is surely impressive. With his role in the series, Thakur has proved his acting mettle.

Talking about his decision to play a hijacker in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, he said, "I've always loved making people laugh, but I knew I had more to offer as an actor. When the opportunity to play the antagonist in IC 814 came along, I saw it as the perfect challenge."

2. Pooja Gor

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack isn't the first OTT project for Pooja Gor, but the actress has already worked in several OTT ventures. Speaking of her role in the Anubhav Sinha directorial, she plays Sharan Dev's wife, Simar. The way she expresses her emotions subtly in the series is commendable. Although Pooja did not have much screen time, she does complete justice to her character.

Pooja Gor's character symbolizes the resilience and patience of soldiers' wives who wait endlessly in hope. In television, Pooja is popularly known for playing the titular role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

3. Additi Gupta

You might have seen Additi Gupta alongside Harshad Chopda in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. She plays an air hostess named Chhaya in the Vijay Varma starrer hijack thriller drama.

With her performance, Gupta makes us look beyond her uniform and truly shines in her role. Her heroic effort to keep the passengers calm amidst the tense environment in the airplane appears promising. In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Additi's scenes with hijackers and her co-air hostess (played by Patralekhaa) look compelling.

4. Aditya Srivastava

Do we need an introduction for him? Aditya Srivastava as RAW Chief, VK Agarwal, plays an important role in controlling and monitoring the developments behind the closed doors of Indian intelligence offices.

There's a scene in the series when the government officers, including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and others, gather together in a room. And this is when Aditya, as the RAW Chief, excels in his job. His tense expressions and deep voice prove his versatility. Although he has essayed such similar roles many times, the CID fame has the capability to add newness to his every character.

5. Yashpal Sharma

He has worked in numerous films and rose to mainstream recognition. However, his role in Neeli Chhatri Waale as Bhagwan Das Chaubey is still remembered by the TV audience. The actor also appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Yashpal Sharma has a brief but impactful role as Sanjay Mehta. He engages in a tense exchange with a terrorist, discussing the tragic loss of innocent lives. Yashpal Sharma manages to subtly influence one of the terrorists on the hijackers’ list, blending a touch of threat into his seemingly amicable demeanor.

6. Kanwaljit Singh

Be it Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi – Meri Bhabhi, Aisa Des Hai Mera or Sabki Laadli Bebo, Kanwaljit Singh is a well-known name in the showbiz world. The actor plays the role of Intelligent Bureau's director, JP Kohli.

His contribution to the series cannot be overlooked. It is true that the actor doesn't appear very often in the series, but when he comes together with the power-packed officers, you can't resist but laud Kanwaljit Singh for his intense acting prowess.

About IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it is based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight that was hijacked by terrorists in 1999. It is recorded as the longest hijacking in history, lasting seven straight days.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also stars Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Patralekhaa Paul, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Dil John, Harminder Singh, and other talented actors. The series premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

