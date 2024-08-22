Meet actor who is Virat Kohli’s friend, made Bolly debut with Parineeti Chopra and is now among most popular faces on TV

There are many renowned personalities on television and Bollywood for whom acting happened by chance. A few gave up their stable jobs to follow their passion for acting, while a few gave an audition, and it clicked. Today, we will introduce one such actor who was an aspiring cricketer but is currently one of the most popular faces on television. Wondering who the actor is?

We are talking about Karan Wahi. Hailing from Delhi, he once aspired to be a cricketer and was a part of Delhi’s U-19 team. He is also friends with cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, he had to give up playing due to an injury during his U-19 days.

In an interview with India Times, he said, “I have never played with Virat, though we are really good friends and go long back. He was my junior and was in another school, so we often played against each other rather than together. On the other hand, Shikhar & I have been friends since nursery. We literally grew up together. We have played a lot of cricket in school, college, and then in the DDC academy together.”

Talking about his stint on television, he made his debut in 2004 with the Star One show Remix. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Next, he was seen in Kasamh Se. However, it was his stint in back-to-back popular series Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari and Dill Mill Gayye that made him a household name.

Wahi also participated in reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

Apart from a long and successful career in television, he has also marked his presence in Bollywood. He made his debut in Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Daawat-e-Ishq. Later, in 2018, he made his first Bollywood movie as lead, which was titled Hate Story 4.

He is currently exploring the OTT space and has already given some memorable shows. At present, the cricketer-turned-actor is seen in Raisinghani VS Raisinghani.

