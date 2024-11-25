Meet actor who is one of the highest-paid Pakistani actresses and made her Bollywood debut with the icon Sridevi

Over the years, many Pakistani actors crossed borders to work in Bollywood, creating unforgettable performances and bridging cultures. However, as political tensions between India and Pakistan worsened, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film industry. Today, we will take a look at the career of such an actor who made her debut in Bollywood with none other than the legendary actress, Sridevi. Can you guess the name?

We are talking about Sajal Ali. She is one of Pakistan's highest-paid actresses, celebrated for her versatile acting and impactful roles. With a career spanning over a decade, Sajal has made a name for herself in the Pakistani television industry, delivering remarkable performances in dramas like Yakeen Ka Safar, where she played the resilient Zubia, and O Rangreza, where her portrayal of Sassi earned widespread praise. Her role in Alif, a spiritual journey drama, further cemented her status as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

While Sajal gained immense popularity in Pakistan, her Bollywood debut brought her international recognition. She starred in the 2017 film Mom alongside the late actress Sridevi. In the movie, Sajal played Arya, Sridevi’s daughter, winning the hearts of the Indian audience with her performance.

She often shares her memories with the late actress on social media. She was also close to her co-star’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

In 2020, sharing a picture with Sridevi to celebrate three years of the Hindi film, Ali wrote, “There are some experiences that, no matter how much time goes by, you can never forget. More often than not, people think that an actor's life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave behind when we commit to a character. We commit a portion of our lives to a project and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing. For me, MOM was not a film but a portion of my life I will never forget. Three years of #MOM”

Sajal's talent isn't confined to regional boundaries. Recently, she collaborated with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and veteran actress Shabana Azmi in the international film What’s Love Got To Do With It? The film explores cross-cultural relationships and the evolving concept of arranged marriages in the age of Tinder.

Ali was most recently seen in the Pakistani drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

