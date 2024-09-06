Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’s Smriti Khanna becomes mom, welcomes a beautiful girl: ‘Our family is now complete’

Actress Smriti Khanna and her husband, Gautam Gupta, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The actress announced the news on social media and also added a picture of her firstborn, Anayka holding her baby sister. She shared the news a day after the baby was born.

Just a few minutes ago, on September 6, Smriti Khanna took to social media to share the joyful news with her fans, posting a heartwarming picture of their elder daughter, Anayka, holding her new little sister, wrapped in a towel. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress captioned the adorable photo with a heartfelt message, "Anayka’s wish for a little sister, her Gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete."

Check out Smriti Khanna's post below:

The post quickly garnered love and congratulations from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans alike. Among those who extended their wishes were Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Kanika Mann, Srishty Rode, and several other prominent names from the entertainment industry.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh my goodness! Congratulations my sweetheart! So much love to you and the family." Shetty wrote, "Oh my God! Congratulations to you and the family."

This beautiful announcement comes just months after Smriti and Gautam revealed in April this year that they were expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, became parents for the first time during the 2020 lockdown when they welcomed their daughter, Anayka. Now, with the arrival of their second child, their family of four is filled with even more joy and love.

Smriti Khanna, known for her roles in television shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Balika Vadhu, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, has often shared glimpses of her family life on social media, documenting her journey through motherhood with heartfelt posts.

Pinkvilla sends Smriti Khanna and her family heartfelt congratulations!

