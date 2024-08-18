Mukesh Khanna bashes Kapil Sharma, calls him 'asabhya' for THIS reason

Mukesh Khanna can rightly be called the king of controversy. The actor has often made startling revelations about celebrities and openly slammed them for their behavior and comments. A video has been doing rounds on the internet where the Shaktimaan actor is seen bashing comedian Kapil Sharma and also calling him 'asabhya'. Read on to know why the senior actor said the name.

In a video posted by Showman MJ, Mukesh Khanna is seen telling them about his encounter with Kapil. He said, "Kapil Sharma mein janta nai tha. Par dekho mein aapko nai janta, aap mujhe jante ho, hamare yaahan pe ek tarah ka custom hai, riwaz hai, etiquette hai, hello ir kaise hain aap? Bas itna bolna padta hai aur etna bolna chahiye. Yeh aadmi baith gaya, maine kaha pani mei jaa, mereko bura nai lagta but mujhe lagta hai ki asabhya hai."

"(I didn't know Kapil Sharma. But look, I don't know you, yet you know me. We have a kind of custom here, a tradition, an etiquette, where you just need to say 'hello' and ask 'how are you?' That's all that's expected, and that's all you should say. But this person just sat down. I thought, 'go sit in the water,' and it didn't bother me, but I felt it was impolite.)"

The Shaktimaan actor further narrated more details of how he met Kapil Sharma. He said that Kapil had sat before him at an award function. The veteran actor had come to receive an award for Pyaar Ka Dard Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. "Isko bhi award diya hoga naya naya show shuru hua tha iska. Ye bhag bhag ke aaya tha vahan se baaki yahan mere seat pe baith gaya tha next front row."

Talking more about Mukesh Khanna, he is best known for his serial Shaktimaan which all '90s kids grew up watching. His work in BR Chopra's Mahabharat as Bhisma can never be forgotten. He was the first Indian superhero on the TV screen. The senior actor loves to stay connected with his fans via his YouTube channel.

