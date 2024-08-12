The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Team to kickstart filming from August 13; opening episode likely to feature THESE guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show entertained viewers and infused laughter with its hilarious gags. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the comedy talk show wrapped up its first season, and the makers announced that the second installment will soon be presented before the audience. Weeks after dropping the official announcement, there's an update on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. As per the reports, the shooting for the upcoming chapter will kickstart soon.

Sources close to the show told Etimes that the team of The Great Indian Kapil Show will start filming for the second season on August 13. Speaking of the guests, the premiere episode is likely to welcome the Bollywood wives. Although the entire list of guests has not been disclosed, we can expect numerous beloved personalities from the Bollywood industry to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2.

Well, the announcement video had Kapil Sharma saying, “Toh dosto, finale episode ke saath The Great Indian Kapil Show yahin samapt hota hain (So friends, with the finale episode, The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up).” This gets a dramatic reaction from Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. However, before the clip ended, the comedian-actor came up with good news and said, “Jald milte hain next season main only on Netflix (We will meet soon on the next season only on Netflix)."

Confirming the next chapter of the show, the makers wrote, "Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein!"

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured several superstars of the film industry and personalities from other walks of life. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor graced the premiere episode. From Rohit Sharma, Saina Nehwal to Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the show was extraordinary in itself. When international musician Ed Sheeran appeared as the guest, the audience went crazy over him speaking Hindi and enjoying with cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

