Ali Asgar has defended his roles as dadi and nani, which he played in drag on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He starred in these characters from 2013 to 2017. Recently, Mukesh Khanna criticized male actors and comedians dressing up as women in television shows.

The Shaktimaan actor referred to Ali Asgar’s character as ‘fuhad (awkward)’ during a chat on his YouTube channel. In response, Ali said, “It’s your personal opinion. So I can’t say anything. People always ask why they make a boy into a girl. The reason for it, from my understanding, is that nobody’s dadi (grandmother) will be like me. She wouldn’t be that energetic.”

He mentioned that the shooting schedule was often very skewed, with shoots running late into the night after filming two episodes during the day. The constant need for gags and integrations made the schedule even more challenging. He explained that casting a senior actress as Dadi would have made it difficult for her to manage such late hours due to her age.

Mukesh Khanna interjected, pointing out that heroines also work late hours. In response, Ali Asgar explained that when a man plays a woman, the character isn't original, allowing for more creative freedom and fun. He emphasized that because the character isn’t based on a real person, there’s less reason to be offended.

Ali praised Kapil for his comedic skills as he looked back fondly on his time with the hit show. He described the show's premise as a glamorous family with characters like dadi, two sisters, Gutthi, played by Sunil Grover, a servant, and a wife. Despite being a poor family, they were depicted as underdogs, and the show's humor often involved making fun of themselves before poking fun at others.

Ali praised Kapil for his exceptional understanding of the audience, noting that his knowledge is remarkable. He knows precisely which jokes will land and which won’t. Ali observed that Kapil’s predictions about live shows often came true, highlighting his innate talent.

