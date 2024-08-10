Nakuul Mehta's tribute to Vinesh Phogat, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's baby shower, Abdu Rozik joins BB 18 and more; Top TV news of the week

The television industry witnessed several headline-making moments this week (August 4 to August 10). Be it Dalljiet Kaur lodging an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel or celebrities reacting to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification ahead of a gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024, the last few days had numerous significant developments in the TV fraternity.

Not only this but parents-to-be Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also hosted a baby shower ceremony. Hence, without any further ado, let us take a quick look at the top TV news of the week that grabbed people's attention.

1. Hina Khan remembers her father on his birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina Khan remembered her late father on his birthday. Expressing her heartfelt emotions for him, the actress wrote, "8th August Happy Birthday Dad Just one hug dad, just one hug (heartbroken emoji)." Sadly, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, doesn't have her dad by her side anymore.

2. Avneet Kaur accused of exploitation by jewelry brand

After screenshots of the chat between Avneet Kaur and a jewelry brand surfaced on the internet, the controversy spread like fire. The brand claimed that the actress did not adhere to her verbal commitment and mentioned that she did not give them credit on her social media posts. As of now, the Luv Ki Arrange Marriage fame hasn't commented anything.

Advertisement

3. Dalljiet Kaur's police complaint against husband Nikhil Patel

Amid the ongoing dispute, Dalljiet Kaur took a huge step by lodging an FIR against her husband, Nikhil Patel. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a note thanking the Mumbai police for their cooperation and support. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has accused Nikhil of having an extramarital affair. Well, the Kenya-based businessman was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport with his alleged girlfriend, Safeena Nazar.

4. Isha Malviya and Kamal Dadialla's controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadialla posted a video accusing Isha Malviya's fans of threatening and tagging her in filthy posts. She revealed receiving hate messages and being told by Isha's fans. Kamal even mentioned taking legal action against the trolls.

Reacting to her claims, the Paon Ki Jutti actress wrote, "are in aunty ji ko kaam dedo agar koi directors or producers mera comment padh rahe hain to (Give work to this lady if any directors and producers are reading my comment)."

Advertisement

5. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's baby shower

On August 7, the Bigg Boss 9 couple hosted a baby shower ceremony. It was a starry event, and Prince treating his mom-to-be wife like a princess ahead of the arrival of the baby won the hearts of their fans. The Roadies fame planted a sweet peck on Yuvika's baby bump. The soon-to-be mom opted for a white-hued dress, while Narula wore a blue-toned shirt and white pants. Further, the cutesy background and beautiful decoration appeared dreamy.

6. Nakuul Mehta's ode to Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 because she was 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the day of the final. To celebrate her spirit and resilience, Nakuul Mehta extended support to the champion by dedicating a motivational poetic video. He accompanied the clip with a caption, "Fighter. Olympian. Champion. A poem dedicated to one of our all time greatest. The one and only Vinesh Phogat."

Advertisement

7. Chhavi Mittal's health update

Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal detailed her ongoing struggle with the Lupus rash. Taking to her Instagram, the actress revealed that her Lupus (SLE) rash has reappeared. The photos that she posted showed her arms having numerous spots. In her caption, Chhavi expressed the emotional impact of dealing with health issues beyond her control. The Krishnadasi fame mentioned that she now has hundreds of such rashes on her body.

8. Abdu Rozik joins Bigg Boss 18?

According to a recent report, Abdu Rozik is confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 18. However, he will not be participating in the show as a contestant but will be seen hosting a few special segments.

Talking about the same, the social media personality said, "I am thrilled to be back on Bigg Boss 18 in the new role. My time on Bigg Boss 16 was a beautiful journey, and I am excited to bring my energy and passion to these special segments."

9. Barzakh to be withdrawn from YouTube Pakistan

Starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, Barzakh is a six-episodic series. As per the reports, the show ignited controversy ever since its first episode aired. In a recent development, the makers released an official statement announcing that Barzakh would be withdrawn from YouTube Pakistan.

Advertisement

Besides extending gratitude to their global audience, makers penned, "In light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary: From Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, revisiting late actress' journey in showbiz