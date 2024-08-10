Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary: From Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, revisiting late actress' journey in showbiz

Pratyusha Banerjee rose to fame with her performance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu. The actress left for her heavenly abode in 2016, leaving her family, friends, and fans in grief. Apart from playing the role of Anandi in the above-mentioned show, the 24-year-old participated in a couple of reality shows, too. Today, on her birth anniversary, let us take a look at her journey in showbiz.

Pratyusha started her journey in the acting domain with a supporting role in the television series Rakt Sambandh. The show aired on NDTV Imagine and ran for about nine months. It featured several now-popular faces, including Sriti Jha and Naman Shaw. Banerjee's character in Rakt Sambandh was named Priya Jagirdar.

Later, the late actress signed the dotted lines to play the lead role (Anandi) in Balika Vadhu, replacing Avika Gor. The show not only proved to be her breakthrough but also made Pratyusha a household name in no time. Her portrayal of a soft-spoken, simple, and family-oriented girl won the hearts of the viewers. She remained a part of Balika Vadhu for almost three years and later quit the show.

Then, the Jamshedpur-born came out of her comfort zone and participated in the dancing-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5. Further, she went on to participate in Bigg Boss 7. Pratyusha Banerjee was one of the most competitive contestants on the show and formed a cordial bond with her fellow contenders.

Advertisement

Pratyusha Banerjee's career graph also includes a television drama named Hum Hain Na. Apart from her in the lead role, the show starred Kanwar Dhillon. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, it revolved around the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Hum Hain Na started airing in 2014 and concluded in March 2015.

Then, the 24-year-old participated in the reality show Power Couple. She appeared in the show with her actor-producer boyfriend, Rahul Raj. In addition to these notable works, Balika Vadhu fame played significant roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Gulmohar Grand.

ALSO READ: Surekha Sikri Death Anniversary: From Saat Phere to Balika Vadhu; revisiting national award winner's career in TV