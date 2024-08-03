Pankhuri Awasthy REVEALS how she always wanted twins: 'I asked Gautam numerous times...'

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode celebrated their twin babies-Radhya and Raditya's first birthday on July 30th, this year. A while, ago the actress revealed how she had manifested her twin munchkins, and spoke about it to her husband Gautam Rode which will make you go aww.

Pankhuri Awasthy took to her Instagram handle to post pictures with her world- Gautam Rode and twin kids -Radhya and Raditya. She revealed in her post that every time someone asked her about how many kids she wanted, her answer was, "I wanted twins.. a boy and a girl ( or atleast I thought it)."

Pankhuri further spoke about how even in the OT in a half-conscious state, she kept asking her husband Gautam about it. "The day we found out that we were expecting twins, I knew that somehow I had manifested you both and lying half conscious in the OT , I asked Gautam numerous times before I could actually believe that it was Infact a Girl and a Boy!", she quipped.

The actress, best known for Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka also wrote in her post about how a year has passed, and it only seems like yesterday when yesterday she was talking to her cute little babies inside her tummy, fighting tiny little kick wars with each other. She even mentioned that Radhya and Raditya are only a minute apart but so distinct in their natures.

The Raazia Sultan star described Radhya as her soft cotton ball and her expression queen who gives the best hugs and loves to fight with daddy. "Raditya, you are my curious little explorer with superhuman strength, energy, and agility that keeps us all on our feet", she wrote further. At the end of the post, she expressed gratitude to God for giving her the gift she wanted. It was on July 30 when Pankhuri and Gautam showed the world, the faces of their children.

They had hosted a royal party for their little ones. While the actress looked pretty in a pink gown, Gautam looked dapper in a blue shirt and pants. The venue was beautifully decorated with balloons and it was a royal soiree for Pankhuri, her kids, and Gautam.

