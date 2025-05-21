POLL: From Kartik-Naira to Ishita-Raman, which popular onscreen couple would you want to see make comeback?

Indian television shows and their characters often create an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the fans. Over the years, there have been such popular on-screen couples who seemed like real couples to many viewers because of their undeniable chemistry. The love for these on-screen pairs often goes beyond the show, as fans ship them on social media, create their romantic videos, shower love on their posts and so on. Similarly, a few on-screen pairs like Kartik-Naira, Ishita-Raman, Abhimanyu-Akshara and more have had such fandom.

There have been several on-screen pairs so far who are no longer seen together on television screens but are still remembered for their amazing romance. Pinkvilla brings an interesting poll for our readers where they have a chance to vote for that on-screen couple whom they wish to see make a comeback again on television screens.

The nominations for this poll are: Kartik-Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ishita-Raman from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khushi-Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Abhimanyu-Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Asad-Zoya from Qubool Hai, Ram-Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Manik-Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Shivaay-Anika from Ishqbaaz, Abhi-Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya, and Arjun-Aarohi from Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

Vote now:

To note, Kartik-Naira was played by Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Ishita-Raman was played by Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel, Khushi-Arnav was played by Sanaya Irani-Barun Sobti, Abhimanyu-Akshara was played by Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Asad-Zoya was played by Surbhi Jyoti-Karan Singh Grover. Ram-Priya was played by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Manik-Nandini was played by Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor, Shivaay-Anika was played by Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna. Abhi-Pragya was played by Sriti Jha-Shabir Ahluwalia, and Arjun-Aarohi was played by Karan Kundrra-Kritika Kamra.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned on-screen characters were essayed by popular actors, among whom many never reunited. It has been many years since their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them reunite. Let us know which couple you want to see make a comeback on television.

Stay tuned as the result of this poll will be published on May 23 (Friday).

