Sriti Jha’s ‘How to not do your make up 101’ impresses Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Arjit Taneja; Latter says THIS

The beautiful actress Sriti Jha never fails to impress with her unfiltered beauty. She maintains an active presence on social media and shares candid glimpses of her life. In her latest post, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye star shared a video of a quick make-up tutorial, but she added the disclaimer that this is not how one should apply make-up. Her video caught the attention of her co-star and best friend Arjit Taneja who dropped a comment.

In the video, Sriti Jha uses her fingers to quickly apply foundation, blush, and concealer. She also does a hair flip to show off her radiant glow. The caption reflected her witty sense of humor where she wrote, “Demuretsy! How to not do your make up 101.”

Watch Sriti Jha’s video here:

Arjit Taneja, who is currently seen opposite Sriti Jha in the television serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye wrote, “The glow up is real (fire emoji).” For the unversed, behind the camera, the two share a great bond and fans of the two believe they are dating. The rumored couple have been friends for a long time, but this is the first time they are working together.

Another of Jha’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe wrote, “You beauty!” Other friends of the actress also commented with lovely compliments. Fans also gathered in the comment section to shower love and compliments on their favorite actress.

Meanwhile, talking about Sriti Jha, she is a popular household name and has gained popularity because of her portrayal of Pragya Mehra in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which also starred Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead role. Her debut was in Disney India's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Apart from this, she has other notable serials to her credit, including, Bhagya Lakshmi, Jyoti, Sasural Simar Ka, and more.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye premiered on November 27, 2023. It airs every night at 10 PM on Zee TV.

