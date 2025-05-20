POLL Result: Not Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly but THIS actress emerged as strongest female lead

Pinkvilla recently conducted an interesting poll for our readers, giving them a chance to vote for the strongest female lead in Indian television shows. We listed the names of the top-rated television shows and asked our readers to vote for the one they feel is the strongest of them all. Now, surpassing Samridhii Shukla and Rupali Ganguly from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, the actress who emerged as the strongest female lead is Pranali Rathod from Kumkum Bhagya.

Pranali Rathod, who was recently brought in to play the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya a few months ago, quickly carved a space in the hearts of the audience. As a result, she emerged as the strongest female lead of Hindi TV shows. Pranali received the maximum votes, which totaled 45.07%, a figure that surpassed all other nominees. The second strongest female lead is Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who got 33.94% of the votes.

Take a look at the poll result here-

The nominees for this poll were Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa, Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neha Harsora from Udne Ki Aasha, Shritama Mitra from Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Khushi Dubey from Jaadu Teri Nazar, Deepika Singh from Mangal Lakshmi, Pranali Rathod from Kumkum Bhagya and Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi.

The result clearly proves that audiences think Pranali Rathod is the strongest lead actress on Indian television screens currently. Speaking about her journey in the entertainment industry, she rose to fame after playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played Akshara and won hearts with her performance. After her stint on the show, Pranali was seen playing the lead role in a show titled Durga.

At present, Pranali is seen playing the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya. She enjoys a massive fan following and continues to entertain fans with her performance.

