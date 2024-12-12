Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon talks about not celebrating the show dethroning Anupamaa for THIS reason

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer Udne Ki Aasha dethroned Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last week to become the top show this week. In a recent conversation, Kanwar who essays the role of Sachin got candid about the show’s success and shared why he isn’t celebrating it.

The interviewer questioned Kanwar Dhillon as to why he wants to keep Udne Ki Aasha’s success understated even after it surpassed a popular show like Anupamaa. The actor replies, “It’s better that way na, agle haafte ka kya pata. Humein ye pata hain ki top 3 mein toh hum kabse chal hi rahein hain, but it’s competition na. (You never know what will happen next week. I know our show has been in the top 3 for long, but there's competition.)”

He further adds, “Dekho, ek jagah baithke sustain karna bhi bohot mushkil hain. So, kudos to Anupamaa team also ki wo karte aaye hain itne din and kudos to any show that does it. We are there, great and we are working very hard. (See, it's difficult to sustain the no. 1 position and kudos to Anupamaa for doing it for so long.)”

Talking about the unique storyline of Udne Ki Aasha, Kanwar Dhillon says, “Jitna bhi shows hain na television mein, Udne Ki Aasha is probably the only show which visually stands out. (Among all the shows on television, Udne Ki Aasha is the only show that stands out).” He further says that the story is very real and it’s a breath of fresh air in this world of typical content.

Just a few hours back, the actor uploaded a post on Instagram featuring the cast of Udne Ki Aasha. The serial has topped the TRP charts again this week. He wrote in the caption, "#UdneKiAasha is the No.1 show again this week with 2.4 ratings! Our highest since launch #1 show because of the Ek Number team! Blessed & Grateful."

