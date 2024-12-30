Did Shehzada Dhami take dig at Rajan Shahi for discussing his removal from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Receives support from Arjit Taneja

Recently, Alisha Parveen was removed from Anupamaa, and the incident made headlines. The actress claimed that she wasn't informed about the makers' decision to oust her and that she was replaced overnight. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being removed from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai once again grabbed attention. In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi, the producer of YRKKH, discussed replacing them on the show. Here's how Shehzada reacted to his claims.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shehzada Dhami posted a note that read, "Are koi isko doctor ke pass le ke jao yaar (Someone please take him to a doctor)."

Arjit Taneja, who is currently seen essaying the lead role in Kaise Muhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Sriti Jha, also hit back at Rajan Shahi. Taneja left a comment on an Instagram post that addressed Shahi’s statements regarding the removal of lead actors from the fourth generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Taneja wrote, "That's one side of the story. And how come all the actors are wrong and he is a saint? Because actors are an easy target and this guy is GOD!!"

In a recent interview, Rajan Shahi, the producer of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, opened up about focusing on women-centric narratives in his projects.

Further, he also discussed replacing the lead actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fourth generation. Although he opted not to disclose specific names, i.e., Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, Rajan claimed that they behaved disrespectfully to the crew members, like makeup artists, spot dadas, and associate directors, which was unacceptable.

Moreover, without directly referring to Alisha, he admitted to removing an actor from Anupamaa. However, he chose to withhold further details about the situation out of respect for the individual’s dignity.

