Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 30: Will Abhira decide to give a chance to Armaan and their relationship?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 30: Abhira informs Surekha and Swarna that Kiara confessed the truth and tells them how it was a misunderstanding. Abhira tells them that Armaan promised her that Vidya would apologize to Abhir for the allegations that she had made against him. Kaveri fumes with anger as Armaan asks Vidya to apologize.

Armaan states how Vidya had made allegations against Abhir without any proof. He says that Abhir is a public figure and their family's reputation is at stake, so Vidya should say sorry. Abhira tells Surekha that she believes Armaan. Swarna asks Abhira whether she is planning to reconcile with Armaan. Abhira expresses her confusion and tells them that she loves Armaan, but because he lied, it is difficult for her to trust him again.

Surekha and Swarna give her marriage tips and tell her that Armaan loves her. They explain to Abhira how Armaan was not entirely wrong, as he was protecting her. Abhira confesses that she loves Armaan and will give a chance to their relationship. Armaan asks Vidya to apologize.

Abhir tries to confess the truth to Charu, but she refuses to listen. Charu slams Abhir for being a loafer. Abhir angrily walks away and tells her that he is not wrong. Krish gets furious as Abhir misbehaves with Kiara. He then sees Sira and slams her for working with Abhir, as he is not a good boy. Sira gets furious with Krish for assuming anything and angrily walks away.

Vidya admits that she regrets slapping and accusing Abhir; however, she explains that Abhir is guilty of spiking the drink and mentions how nothing would have happened if he had not spiked it. Armaan tries to convince Vidya to apologize. Kaveri scolds Armaan. Armaan requests Vidya apologize, and she agrees. Abhir fumes with anger as he recalls the allegations.

Abhira asks Abhir to calm down. She informs Abhir that Kiara told the truth. Abhira confesses that she loves Armaan after Abhir questions Abhira's support. Abhira mentions how Armaan dealt with the demise of their baby alone, but she had everyone. Abhira says that she regrets not understanding Armaan's emotions. Swarna asks Manish to apologize to Abhir.

Abhira mentions how she loves Armaan and has decided to give him a chance. The hotel staff informs them that the massage service has started. Abhir advises Abhira to go and get a massage. Krish gets locked in the room, and Sira helps him get out. Krish questions Sira for not coming to the date. She walks away in anger. Abhira and Armaan arrive for a massage and are asked to do a massage for each other.

Armaan and Abhira tease each other. They both get into an argument with the massage trainer and scold him for a bad service. As Abhira and Armaan are about to discuss their relationship, Abhir arrives and asks Abhira to join them for lunch. Abhira asks Abhir to mend his bond with Armaan. She requests Abhir to invite Armaan to the concert, and he agrees.

Abhira decides to talk to Armaan during Abhir's concert. The Poddar family guides Kiara to stay away from Abhir. Sanjay taunts Manoj for Kiara's obsession with Abhir and gets into an argument. Armaan scolds them for fighting. Kaveri decides to end the vacation and leave with the family. Rohit advises Armaan to convince Abhira as soon as he can. The episode ends.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

