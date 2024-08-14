Priyanka Chahar Choudhury's top fashion moments that deserve your attention

Priyanka Chahar Choudhury, the actress who gained the spotlight as Tejjo from the show Udaariyaan, continues to rule the hearts of her fans with her mesmerizing style. Priyanka's Instagram feed is packed with her stunning looks, and each post she shares drives her fans wild with excitement. The actress became one of the most talked-about television stars after her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She also stood out as one of the most formidable contestants on the show.

Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, never misses a chance to slay and ace every outfit through her bold and impeccable fashion choices. You can also save some ideas, take inspiration from Priyanka Chahar Choudhury’s top looks, and try out new things in your own way.

See the moments when Priyanka set the bar high in the fashion world.

Birthday Dress

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her birthday on August 12, 2024. It was a glitzy event, and everyone's attention was fixed on Priyanka and her stunning birthday outfit. The star dazzled in a chic blush nude halter-neck mini dress paired with elegant earrings, light makeup, and a stylish bun. To finish off her look, she carried a matching clutch bag and wore sparkling bow heels.

The actress had a blast on her big day with her rumored beau, Ankit Gupta. Known as the PriyAnkit pair, they are recognized for their unmissable on-screen chemistry from their time as co-stars on the TV serial Udaariyaan. Priyanka and Ankit are frequently spotted together and participated in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Magical Moment

Priyanka exuded an air of mystery in a captivating nude Joli Poli floor-length gown adorned with intricate embellishments. The luxurious fabric and detailed design brought an essence of elegance and sophistication, making her the center of attention effortlessly. The gown's delicate stones and ethereal veil added a magical touch to her overall look.

Bold & Beautiful

Let's take a trip down memory lane to when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stunned at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards red carpet. The Diva not only acts but also knows how to rock the fashion game flawlessly.

She made a bold statement in a striking red thigh-high slit gown adorned with shimmering embellishments and a glamorous backless design. The strapless outfit beautifully highlighted Priyanka's figure. Completing her look with elegant stone earrings, she chose a soft, wavy hairstyle and shimmering makeup featuring glossy lips, sparkling eyes, and a hint of blush.

Orange Punch

The Bigg Boss 16 star went for orange pants matched with a matching top featuring a long trail. It was a lively, color-coordinated set to rock your date night outfit. She completed her look by styling her hair in a chic bun.

Priyanka opted for glossy makeup with a defined contour and striking orange lipstick. She added a touch of glamour with golden hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. You can draw ideas from Priyanka Choudhary's style.

Beachy Vibes

Priyanka Choudhary turned up the heat in a zebra-print tulle dress matched with a bikini, perfect for your next beach outing. This asymmetric black-and-white cut-out attire can be styled as a bikini coverup or a maxi dress. To complete her look, she chose lovely floral earrings and rocked a tousled hair look.

Indeed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary possesses an amazing sense of style and the confidence to carry off any attire effortlessly. The celebrity continuously challenges fashion norms with her trendy ensembles and has impressed everyone with her flawless fashion sense. She is undeniably a style Icon.

Talking about Priyanka's work front, the actress is gearing up for her debut on a major OTT platform alongside Tushar Kapoor in the upcoming web series Dus June Kii Raat.

Which amongst these is your favorite fashion moment of Priyanka Chahar Choudhury?

