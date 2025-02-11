Ranveer Alalhabadia Row: Why is internet slamming Apoorva Makhija for her appearance on India’s Got Latent?

The internet is abuzz with the news of popular social media content creators– Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani receiving flak from every corner. While Allahabadia's clip from the show India's Got Latent is doing the rounds on the internet to ignite fire, users are also sharing Apoorva's clip from the show. The latter is also being slammed for her vulgar comment.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE Updates: NCW summons BeerBiceps, Samay Raina, and others; hearing scheduled for Feb 17

Apoorva Makhija, a popular social media content creator who goes by the name The Rebel Kid on social media, was one of the panelists on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The video going viral on the internet shows the participant joking about vagina. To which Apoorva questions him, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e?"

Samay Raina claps, and Ranveer Allahabadia rolls in laughter, hearing her question. Next, Samay asks her how she is doing. The young social media influencer replies, “Badhiya hu ekdam, taiyyar hu tumhare se marwane ke liye.” The stand-up comedian responds, "Nahi nahi, I've better taste."

In the same episode, Makhija says that she needs a man in her life. She says, “Pati parmeshwar chahiye mujhe, batao kaha se milega. 6ft 4 inch, aur neeche se minimum 6 inch."

Her comments have been criticized by the viewers. One user shared the video and wrote, "This Dayan also needs to be heavily trolled for delivering such Cheap Deeeeenk Comedy. Why only Ranveer or Samay ??" Another wrote, "She should be shamed equally along with beerbiceps and samay raina..."

For the unversed, the controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant on India's Got Latent an inappropriate and offensive question that left fellow judges, including Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchalani, and Makhija, shocked.

The episode of India's Got Latent that stirred all controversy has been taken down from YouTube.