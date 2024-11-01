Reem Shaikh and Shagun Pandey's PICS from Diwali celebration are too gorgeous to miss; former says, 'I know tu...'

Diwali is incomplete without celebrating it with friends! A few days before the auspicious day, celebrities across the country host Diwali bashes for their friends, family, and colleagues. In a recent Diwali party, Tujhse Hai Raabta co-stars Reem Shaikh, Shagun Pandey, and Sehban Azim reunited after a long time. Their friendship, which developed during the filming of the show, remains strong, and fans adore their camaraderie.

On the auspicious festival of Diwali, Reem Shaikh celebrated the occasion with her best friends Shagun Pandey, Sehban Azim, and others. Dressed in a gorgeous red saree, Reem looked stunning as she posed for pictures alongside Shagun. Sharing this post, Shagun added a 'moon and flower emoticon' in the caption.

Take a look at Shagun Pandey's post here-

After Shagun posted these snaps, in the comment section, Reem teased him saying, "I know I know Tu fan hai mera." Meanwhile, fans flooded the comment section praising the amazing on-screen duo. One fan wrote, "Wow this all pic's yaad Diladi Atharva bapat & Kalyani kiii fabulous.. my favourite character #i_shagunofficial," another user commented, "Woo so cute both my फेवरेट." and so on the comments continued.

Reem Shaikh also posted a few pictures from the celebration. Well, these pictures will definitely leave Tujhse Hai Raabta fans nostalgic. Here, Reem, Shagun and Sehban Azim can be seen posing together. The trio, who were clad in traditional outfits, looked gorgeous in these photos. Sharing this post, Reem wrote, "My boys (two heart emoticons)."

Take a look at Reem Shaikh's post here-

In the comment section of this post, Reem Shaikh wrote, "Meri jaaans," meanwhile Sehban Azim commented, "Janemans."

For those who don't know, Reem Shaikh, Shagun Pandey and Sehban Azim worked together on the hit show, Tujhse Hai Raabta. Along with them, the show also featured Poorva Gokhale, Arzaan Shaikh and Rajat Dahiya in pivotal roles. The show premiered on November 3, 2018, and the last episode aired on Zee TV on July 31, 2021.

