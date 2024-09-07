Ahead of her birthday, Reem Shaikh reveals she met 'unfortunate incident'; bravely shares PICS of her scarred face

Reem Shaikh recently took to her social media to share a personal update ahead of her birthday. In her post, she revealed that she met with an unfortunate incident. Detailing her experience, Reem expressed profound gratitude to the Almighty for saving her life. Additionally, the young star shared a few photos from her pre-birthday celebrations. In her heartfelt message, she opened up about the realization of how drastically her life could have been changed if the accident had resulted in more serious consequences.

On her official Instagram handle, Reem Shaikh shared a picture of herself with her furry baby. In the photo, we can notice a few scars near her eyes and eyebrows. Further, she posted a snapshot of a balloon with 'Happy Birthday Reem' written on it. Also, her post has a picture of her posing with the fan gifts. In the caption, Reem wrote, "3.9.24 I met with an unfortunate incident but God saved me from an accident that could’ve changed my life. What are miracles… not your favourite chocolate appearing in your hand with a click of your fingers but gods timing and planning."

"I’m grateful to the almighty for protecting me from what could’ve changed my life. Allah ka shukar hai for everything , Allah ka shukar hai for giving me the strength to handle this situation with grace and a biggggg smile (which of the favor of your lord would you deny)," she added. Reem felt grateful to have amazing friends who came running to her when the fatal accident happened. She shared that they took care of her, and their love made her forget the pain.

Further, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress asserted that her parents and grandmother are her strengths. Highlighting their crucial contribution to her life. Reem explained how they have never let her feel depressed during this difficult situation. The Raisinghani vs Raisinghani actress showered love on the ones who made sure to check upon her and thanked her fans. She ended her note by saying, "I love you guys, you people stood by my side like a rock. Thank you (My birthday is tomorrow)."

For the uninformed, Reem Shaikh is currently seen as a contestant on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs. On the show, Jannat Zubair is her partner, and they share a great camaraderie.

