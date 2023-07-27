EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Reem Shaikh on what BOTHERS her about constant linkups with Sehban Azim, Zain Imam

Reem Shaikh is a prominent name in the Television industry, having dedicated 14 years of her life to her work. Her journey began at the tender age of 6, and she has since captivated the hearts of the audience with her undeniable charm. However, being in the spotlight also means that actors' lives often come under intense scrutiny, with their every action closely examined. In particular, Reem's friendships with co-actors Sehban Azim and Zain Imam have constantly attracted attention and rumors about her dating them. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the 20-year-old was asked about how these rumors affect her relationships with Sehban and Zain. Want to know her response? Read on to find out:

How do Sehban and Zain react to these rumours?

Honestly, it's so funny because when we are reading such comments most of the time we are sitting together. I am sitting with Sehban at a cafe, and all of us are just sitting and laughing about it. It's just very funny for us. At least, I don't take it seriously because I think, 'Who's going to make them (trolls) understand?' The thing about this industry is when you are working with someone, at that time, your pair with that artist is declared 'superhit,' and by chance, if that bonding translates off-screen as well, then people say, 'Yeh log pakka date kar rahe hain' (These guys are definitely dating).

'Sehban, Zain and I are private people,' says Reem

When I was doing Raabta, people used to ship me with Sehban, and then with Zain, when I did Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan with him. And, now when I go around with both of them at the same time, people are silent because they don't know what to say. Just because we are not showing off that the three of us are really good friends, is actually the reason why people talk so much. We three don't give out much information about our personal lives on social media, saying, 'Oh, I am meeting Sehban today or I am meeting Zain or we are all meeting at the same time.' So, I just laugh it out.

Reem reveals when does she lose her calm due to such news

The only time I lose it is when my parents are involved or tagged because I chose to be and I am a part of this industry, so keep it to me. Don't get my family involved because they are innocent and don't know what's happening. I feel like giving them back but then I feel, 'The people who are actually spreading the negativity are faceless, nameless people. They don't even have the guts to have their own picture as their profile picture or have their own name as their user id. So, what's the point of me actually arguing with them?'

