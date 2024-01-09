EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Pandey of Mera Balam Thanedaar; 'I wasn't given anything on a platter'

Shagun Pandey embarked upon a new journey of Inspector Veer Pratap Singh in Colors' show Mera Balam Thanedaar. Pandey plays the role of a righteous cop who indulges in an illegal practice unknowingly. This is Shagun's fourth show with Shashi Sumeet Productions. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shagun spoke at length about bagging the show, newbie Shruti Choudhary, playing a cop, and more.

Shagun Pandey on doing his fourth consecutive show with the same production house

When asked about being in a comfort zone with the production house, Shagun Pandey said, "Yes, this is my fourth show with Shashi Sumeet Productions but that doesn't mean that our connection has landed me yet another lead role in their show. I wasn't given the show on a platter. I have done a lot of hard work to bag the show. I'm on a rigorous diet to look like what I'm looking like in the promos. The Mr. India pageant trainer has been training me and I have groomed myself a lot to fit into the character."

He added, "Although I have a strong bond with the producers, they're like my family and have trusted a lot in me. I've worked with them on Shubh Aarambh, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, and Meet; each show had different prerequisites and I worked hard to bag all of these."

Pandey continued, "When I was informed about this show, they'd told me that they were also auditioning other actors, and trust me, many popular actors were being considered, but I worked on myself so much that the makers felt that I fit the bill and thus I was offered the part."

Shagun Pandey on prepping for the show

Shagun stated that he worked religiously for three months to bag the show. He said, "I had to lose weight, get into a certain shape, learn few things, get the linguistics correct, and then come back to audition for the show so that the makers trust me with such a big project."

Shagun Pandey on not taking inspiration from Bollywood actors who played cops

When asked if he referred to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, or Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a cop, Shagun said, "Honestly, I didn't take inspiration from them. These all actors and their characters are known for their USP which they brought to the table. However, I take inspiration from real cops whom we find outside our sets and otherwise. I look up to them and try to articulate it in my performance."

He added, "The issues that my character battles in the show are very different from what these big Bollywood actors dealt with in their respective movies. Since the characters and their journeys are different, I don't take inspiration from them."

Shagun Pandey on co-star Shruti Choudhary

Shagun said, "Shruti is definitely new, but she has a great understanding of the character. She has improved immensely and has the zeal to do better each day. The rawness and freshness that she brings to the table is admirable. At times, when I watch the scenes in the monitor and see her perform, I exchange a glance with the Director and we understand that she has something magical that she adds to the character of Bulbul."

He added, "Chemistry is very important and I think we do have a nice camaraderie. Shruti came in as a fresher but her craft is crazy. I'm not just saying because she is the part of the show, but I'm sure, the viewers will also soon recognize how nice a performer she is."

Shagun Pandey on donning the Police uniform

Speaking about donning the police uniform, Pandey said, "It is a very surreal feeling. I just keep staring at the poster of the show where I'm seen posing angrily and still can't believe that it's happening. It is a very big project by the channel and the production house. Mera Balam Thanedaar is a very popular regional song from my hometown; I am from Chandigarh which is the Capital of Haryana."

He added, "The approach of the show is also very different. From the shot-taking to the music, we're trying to evolve and bring something fresh to the table and anticipate the viewers' response."

Shagun Pandey on not carrying the baggage of being a 'Hero'

Sharing his views, the actor shared, "With Mera Balam Thanedaar, I am not representing myself as a 'hero'. I want to come across as a police inspector and I leave it up to the audience to see the show, like my performance, and then make me a hero. I am not claiming to be a hero. I want to be one, but want viewers to feel that I'm a hero."

Mera Balam Thanedaar airs on Colors at 9:30 pm.