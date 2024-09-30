REPORT: Adnaan Shaikh's sister lodges FIR against him; accuses Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame of ‘beating her’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence.

For the last few days, Adnaan Shaikh has been the talk of the town as he got married to his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha. However, in an unexpected turn of events, he found himself embroiled in a controversy after his sister filed a legal complaint against him. According to her statement, she alleged that the social media influencer beat her up badly a few days back. Although Adnaan's sister has accused him of physically assaulting her, the details of their argument and the underlying cause remain unclear.

Not only this but a small clip is going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The video shows Adnaan Shaikh's sister standing outside the Bangur Nagar police station in Goregaon, detailing that she has lodged an FIR against the former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

She is heard saying, "Main aayi thi Bangur Nagar police station apne bhai ke khilaaf complain karne. Usne mujhe maara tha. Thodi jadhojahad karne ke baad, finally aaj meri FIr le li gayi hai (I came to Bangur Nagar police station to register a complaint against my brother. He thrashed me. After a few struggles, my FIR was finally lodged by the police)."

According to media reports, Adnaan's sister is seeking help from an activist named Furkhan Shaikh, who can also be seen in the video circulating on the internet. After she had detailed her ordeal, Furkhan revealed that she had reached out to him for help in this case. He goes on to explain that initially, he advised her to resolve the dispute at home as Furkhan believed that such familial matters must not be discussed openly. However, after he sensed the severity of the case, he accompanied Adnaan's sister to the police station, where an FIR was filed.

Advertisement

As per Times Now, police officials are expected to call him soon for questioning. It goes without saying that if the case reaches court, the social media influencer might also have to face legal proceedings.

For the unversed, Adnaan Shaikh was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and stayed with the housemates for a week before getting evicted. He rose to popularity with his videos on social media and enjoys a huge fan base. In addition to this, he is one of the members of Team 07 team.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3' Adnaan Shaikh melts hearts with a sweet message for his wife: ‘I’ll be her everything…’