Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh tie the knot; former shares beautiful VIDEO from ceremony

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh broke many of his female fans' hearts by announcing his wedding with long-time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh. The duo got married in a grand nikkah ceremony on September 24, 2024. The wedding rituals started with a close-knit haldi ceremony followed by a star-studded sangeet and qawali night. After that, came the couple's big day, the nikkah day.

Adnaan Shaikh took to social media and shared a reel commemorating beautiful memories and moments from the nikkah ceremony. Adnaan chose to wear a traditional white sherwani while the bride wore a beautiful red outfit. The traditional pagdi enhanced Adnaan's look as a groom. The video also featured that moment when Adnaan and Ayesha signed the nikkah papers. Then, the groom lifted the bride's veil and etched this moment forever.

Take a look at Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh's nikkah ceremony here:

While the couple had a grand wedding celebration, Adnaan and Ayesha requested media and guests not to capture her face on camera through videos and pictures as a matter of religious beliefs. Throughout the ceremony, the couple and the team made sure that Ayesha's face was not revealed.

In previous interviews, Adnaan emphasized the need to get married at the right age as it enables couples to spend more time with their offspring and also enables them to take care of their kids from a young age.

Advertisement

Adnaan Shaikh rose to fame with his presence on social media along with Team 07 consisting of five boys who posted videos together as a group and also garnered fame individually. Faisal Shaikh garnered immense fame from Team 07 followed by Adnaan Shaikh.

Adnaan was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as the wildcard contestant of the season. Although his journey was short-lived, he did make his presence felt in the show.

Pinkvilla wishes Adnaan and Ayesha a very happy married life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnan Shaikh enjoys Haldi ceremony with friends and family; keeps wife-to-be's face a mystery