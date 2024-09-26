Bigg Boss OTT 3' Adnaan Shaikh melts hearts with a sweet message for his wife: ‘I’ll be her everything…’

Adnaan Shaikh had a dreamy wedding with his long-time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh. Many celebrities attended Adnaan's big day and made many memories at the event. As Shaikh concluded his wedding rituals, he took to social media and shared a beautiful video showing special moments from his walima (function hosted by the groom after the wedding) ceremony. Shaikh also dedicated a long caption for his wife Ayesha Shaikh.

Sharing the beautiful memories from his walima ceremony, which was the last function of his wedding ritual, Adnaan Shaikh dedicated his caption to his wife Ayesha, and mentioned that he would always cherish her. He wrote, "She left her home to find her heart in mine. I’ll be her everything, making sure she never misses where she came from. I love you now & forever."

Take a look at Adnaan Shaikh's video from his walima:

Adnaan Shaikh rose to fame with his social media presence with Team 07. He managed to make it big in the industry by entering Ace of Space season 2 as a contestant. Furthermore, he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard contestant. While his journey was short-lived, he made a strong impact on the viewers.

Adnaan shocked everyone with the announcement of his wedding after coming out from Bigg Boss OTT 3. Shaikh's wedding rituals began with a close-knit haldi function followed by a star-studded sangeet night. Along with the Team 07 members, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Arbaz Patel among others graced the event.

Advertisement

After sangeet, the couple got married in a subtle nikkah ceremony on September 24, 2024, followed by walima on September 25.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a very happy married life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh tie the knot; former shares beautiful VIDEO from ceremony