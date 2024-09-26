Adnaan Shaikh Reception: Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Vishal Pandey has special gift for bhabhi Ayesha; Shivani Kumari, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, more attend

Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s marriage is the talk of the town. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ayesha in an intimate ceremony surrounded by his friends and family. It was a star-studded affair as his friends from the television industry and influencers community graced the wedding. Yesterday (September 26) was the grand reception party of Adnaan and Ayesha which was attended by Jannat Zubair, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and others.

Vishal Pandey and Adnaan Shaikh have been friends for a long time. The latter entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house for a short time as a wildcard contestant. During this time, they grabbed the limelight as many viewers questioned their friendship as it seemed Vishal was closer to Lovekesh Kataria. However, he always maintained that nothing could come between his and Adnaan’s friendship.

Vishal chose a traditional sherwani for the nikah ceremony, he wore a black suit for Adnaan and Ayesha’s reception. He looked sharp and interacted with the paps about the gift he brought for the newlyweds.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Shivani Kumari was also at the reception party. She looked gorgeous in a black saree. On the day of the nikah ceremony, the Bigg Boss trio Shivani, Vishal, and Sana Makbul were spotted together. It seems Makbul gave the reception a miss.

Check out Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari’s video here:

Advertisement

Adnaan’s best friend Faisal Shaikh marked his presence at the reception. He has been by the groom’s side since the beginning. The social media influencer wore a creme-colored sherwani. In a conversation with the paps, he shared his happiness over his best friend’s marriage.

Jannat Zubair looked gorgeous in a heavy red floor-length anarkali. It has detailed embroidery work all over. Her side-swept hair, sheer dupatta, and kundan jewellery completed the look. Netizens are in awe of her look.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Arbaz Patel was also at Adnaan Shaikh's reception with Akanksha Puri.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s Arbaz Patel and Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Akanksha Puri walk in holding hands at Adnaan Shaikh’s reception