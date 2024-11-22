Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly reveals she has 'shot an entire series for two years, not talking to the co-actor and...'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently joined Shivangi Joshi, Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raaj, and Reem Shaikh in a round table discussion. While discussing the industry's dynamics and reflecting on their journey, Rupali revealed not getting along with a co-actor once for two years while shooting for a show.

The discussion started after the actresses were asked whether actors fall in love on sets while doing their first show. Reem Shaikh emphasized how due to working so much time together, a bond is formed that lasts long. Reem also mentioned how not every time relationships are formed on the sets.

When Rupali Ganguly and Anita Raaj teased Reem for vague answers, the 24-year-old quipped, "My mother is watching me and I have to make sure she still trusts me." During this discussion, Reem also mentioned, "Sometimes you also don't end up getting along with your co-actors."

Upon hearing this, Rupali Ganguly admitted, "I have shot an entire series for two years, not talking to the co-actor and I am supposed to be obsessed with him." In this discussion, the actresses also reflected on their personal and professional journeys.

While Rupali didn't reveal any names, several times reports were rife that the actress does not have a camaraderie with her co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. While their social media posts suggested otherwise, the rumors about their off-screen troubled bond often made rounds. However, reports of their rivalry often made rounds.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress' name was recently embroiled in the controversy. Her husband, Ashwin Verma's daughter from his first marriage, leveled serious allegations against the couple. Esha Verma, Rupali's stepdaughter, claimed that the actress mentally and physically abused both her and her mother.

After many such allegations were made, Rupali decided to take legal action and issued a defamation notice seeking Rs 50 crores from Esha Verma for damaging her reputation.

Workwise, Rupali is currently playing the lead in Anupamaa. The show recently took a leap. While Sudhanshu Pandey announced his departure from the show in August, Gaurav Khanna is also absent in the post-leap storyline.

