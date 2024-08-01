Bigg Boss 7 THROWBACK: When Kushal Tandon defied rules and tried to escape house after altercation with Tanishaa Mukerji

The Bigg Boss OTT finale is all set to take place on August 2, 2024. The show has received its finalists, and they are Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Sana Makbul. Ahead of the grand finale, let us take a moment to look at one of the instances from Bigg Boss history when a contestant tried to escape the house. We are talking about Kushal Tandon's escape plan during his stint in Bigg Boss 7.

Undoubtedly, Kushal Tandon was one of the active contestants of that season. His relationship with Gauahar Khan and massive fight with Andy Kumar grabbed eyeballs. However, once, he tried to escape from the controversial house.

It was after an altercation with housemate Tanishaa Mukerji that the Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor attempted to leave the house. He wanted her to apologize for pushing him during a task. Other contestants urged Bigg Boss to call Kushal Tandon in the confession room. Meanwhile, the actor defied the house rules and tried to cross the outer wall of the house.

Later, the master of the house asked him to return and listen to it. BB expressed disappointment in Kushal's decision. Not only this, but Bigg Boss also condemned Tanishaa for hitting him, and as a result, both were nominated due to their indiscipline and rash behavior.

Kushal Tandon became a household name thanks to his role as Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Following this drama serial, the actor stepped into the reality space and participated in shows like Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

The 39-year-old marked his return to the small screens with the show Beyhadh. Falling into the romantic thriller genre, the show featured him in the lead role opposite Jennifer Winget. The duo's sizzling on-screen chemistry was adored by many. Most recently, Kushal was seen sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka.

