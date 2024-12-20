Sambhavna Seth suffers miscarriage after three months of pregnancy; husband Avinash Dwivedi reveals doctors were talking about twins

Sambhavna Seth was all set to embrace parenthood, but in a tragic turn of events, the actress suffered a miscarriage. Detailing her painful experience and emotional journey in their recent vlog, Sambhavna and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, revealed losing their baby in the first trimester. The latter shared that they were planning to announce their anticipation to turn parents, but the unfortunate incident left them shattered.

In their vlog, Avinash revealed that they went for a scan and hoped to share the good news with everyone. However, the recent scans left them broken into pieces as the baby's heartbeat was not found. He said, “Nobody could figure out why it happened.”

Avinash further added that they invested mentally, physically, and financially to start the new chapter of their life. Giving more insights into their emotional journey, he disclosed that doctors were talking about the possibility of them having twins.

On the other hand, Sambhavna highlighted the physical pain she went through in the last few days. The actress opened up about enduring 65 injections over three months. As she fought back tears, Sambhavna recalled taking every precaution to have the baby.

Besides informing everyone through their vlog about the miscarriage, Sambhavna took to her official Instagram handle to share the tragic news. The actress posted a note that read, “Life gave us hope and joy for a little one we couldn't wait to meet. But today, I share with a heavy heart that we've faced a miscarriage.”

“The pain is indescribable but we are holding onto each other and the love around us. Thank you for your understanding and prayers during this time,” read another excerpt.

In the past, Sambhavna has been through multiple failed IVF attempts. Their story serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and vulnerabilities inherent in the path to parenthood.

