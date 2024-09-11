Bigg Boss is known for its controversies, and Season 7 was no different. It captured attention with its dramatic moments and unforgettable contestants. One of the standout moments occurred during a memorable Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan compared Shilpa Agnihotri to Aishwarya Rai.

Shilpa and Apurva Agnihotri participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 7. During the episode, Salman remarked to Shilpa, “Aapki shakal toh Aishwarya Rai mein bhi bahut milti hai. (Your face even resembles Aishwarya Rai a lot.)”

Surprised, Shilpa thanked him, while her husband, Apurva Agnihotri, quipped, “Bola hai na aapko pehle bhi. (It has been told to you before.)” Salman then playfully asked Apurva if he had mentioned this before, to which Apurva replied, “Nahi maine nahi. (No, I didn’t.)”

Salman continued, “Nahi matlab aisa toh nahi hai Aishwarya Rai mein Shakal milti hai isiliye… (No, it’s not like that. It’s just that she resembles Aishwarya Rai, that's why…),” and concluded with, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” causing laughter all around.

Indian model and actress Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss 7 on December 28, 2013. Tanishaa Mukerji was the runner-up, Ajaz Khan secured third place, and Sangram Singh finished in fourth.

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, who married on June 24, 2004, welcomed a baby girl named Ishaani into their family through adoption in 2022.

Recently, Shilpa Agnihotri has made a remarkable comeback to television with the popular show Shrimad Ramayan. In this series, she plays the role of Kaikeyi with impressive skill.

Shilpa began her career with the 2001 film Tere Liye, starring Arjun Punj, which did not perform well at the box office. In 2002, she appeared briefly in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. She is known for her roles as Ganga Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Vidhi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She also appeared as a contestant on the reality shows Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7.

