Sheezan Khan's bail plea to be heard; Tunisha Sharma was 'strangulated' by her mother; 10 developments

Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody on the accusation of 'abetment' to his former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. On Monday, Sheeezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother, along with lawyer Shailendra Mishra, held a press conference. They addressed all the allegations made against Sheezan and the family, and while interacting, they made some shocking claims against the deceased's mother, Vanita Sharma. In the recent development, we have learned that Sheezan Khan's bail plea will be heard on January 7. Sheezan Khan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, during the press conference, alleged Tunisha Sharma's mother of trying to strangulate her.

Post the press conference, Falaq Naaz released a video on Instagram where she clarified that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's breakup was on mutual terms and understanding. Falaq added that the press meet was "chaotic" and her statements are being misconstrued. Therefore, she had to release this video. Here's what she said, "Breakup hua ya nhi hua, iss ek particular sawaal ko itna ghuma diya, mere bolne ko itna ghuma diya...again mein phir se bol rhi hu ki jab hamari press conference chal rhi thi tabhi humne ye baat clear kar di thi ki breakup ek achhe note pe hua tha. dono ne ye mutual understanding ke saath ye decide kiya tha ki yes let's focus on our career first. Yeh bohut early stage he... pehle kaam karte he, acche se show karte he, uske baad...ye Whatsapp ka chat he jo police ke paas as an evidence rakha he." (Whether the breakup happened or not, this particular question is being twisted so much. My words are being twisted. Hence, I am clarifying again the same point that we had mentioned at the beginning of the press conference - the breakup happened on a good note and it was a mutual decision where they decided to focus on their individual careers. This is part of the WhatsApp chat that has been submitted to the police as evidence.)

During the press conference, Sheezan Khan's family blamed Tunisha Sharma's mother for not taking care of her daughter's mental health. They also stated that Tunisha's mother forced her to work, whereas she just wanted to enjoy life. Adding further, Falaq said that Vanita forced her to sign the music video that she was supposed to do with Shivin Narang.

Pawan Sharma is not Tunisha's uncle:

Sheezan Khan's lawyer stated, "Pawan Sharma, who claims to be Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle (mama), is actually her former manager. Pawan Sharma was dismissed from the designation of her manager because he interfered in Tunisha's personal life and was very harsh on her. Pawan Sharma is not from Tunisha's family, and instead of the late actress' mother, Pawan Sharma has raised several allegations against Sheezan.

Falaq Naaz: Tunisha had 'childhood trauma'

Falaq further added that Tunisha was just 20 years old and was depressed because of 'childhood trauma'. Sheezan's sister further revealed that she was forced to work, so if she had gotten a break from her work and had gotten proper treatment, Tunisha would have been alive. Falaq and Shafaq stated that Tunisha's mental health was neglected by her mother.

Tunisha's conversation with Sheezan's mother

A voice note exchanged between Tunisha and Sheezan's mother was revealed in the press conference by Sheezan's family. In a conversation with Sheezan's mother, Tunisha's voice was extremely emotional. The 20-year-old late actress said, "Aap mere liye bohot maine rakhte ho amma, bohot zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho, isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai, isiliye mere zehen mei joh bhi hoga mei aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, muje khud nhi pata muje kya hora hai."

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24, on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. She was pronounced dead on the arrival at the hospital. Post which, Tunisha's mother Vinita Sharma filed an FIR against co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the charges of abetment to suicide. On Saturday, he was detained and after the first hearing, Sheezan was sent under judicial custody for 14 days.